TIACA and ACI to promote efficiency in air cargo industry

Miami, FL — TIACA will work with Airports Council International (ACI) to help champion collaboration, efficiency, and to promote best practice across the global air cargo industry.

The two associations will cooperate on a range of issues and will be backing each other’s signature annual events, with TIACA first hosting a series of panel debates at the 28th ACI EUROPE/World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition in Brussels, Belgium.

ACI is working closely with TIACA in the lead-up to its 2018 Air Cargo Forum (ACF) in Toronto, Canada, culminating with Michael Rossell, Deputy Director General – External Affairs, ACI World, taking part in the opening plenary session at the event.

“Disruptive innovation and new technologies are reshaping airports as we know them, and it is important that air cargo continues to have a strong voice at the table so that we can meet the challenges of today and seize new opportunities for business,” said Vladimir Zubkov, Secretary General, TIACA

“Our panel discussions at the ACI cargo forum next month will tackle a range of important issues, including the impact of e-commerce and IT-driven technologies on air cargo, the latest regulatory and infrastructural challenges, and new global trade developments affecting our industry.”

The in-depth cargo forum, “’Winning strategies in air cargo business for airports” will be held on Monday, 18th June and includes an overview of TIACA’s recently launched Cargo Service Quality online tool.

The initiative, which is currently in its pilot phase, aims to provide airports and cargo terminals with the insight needed to optimize investments and make improvements.

Other topics also being covered at the three-day event, which runs from 18th to 20th June 2018, include how disruptive new technologies are reshaping airports; the impact of regulatory, Customs, security, and trade developments on airports; and how airports can make the most out of investments in air cargo.

Other speakers taking part in the cargo forum include Sebastiaan Scholte, TIACA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jan de Rijk Logistics; Steven Polmans, TIACA Vice Chairman and Head of Cargo and Logistics, Brussels Airport Company; as well as TIACA Board members Sanjiv Edward, Chief Commercial Officer, Delhi International Airport; and Amar More, CEO, Kale Logistics Solutions.

Uwe Beck, Managing Director, BeCon Projects GmbH; Marco Bloemen, Managing Director at Seabury Consulting; and Tatyana Arslanova, Vice-President of Strategic Management and Charter Cargo Operations, Volga-Dnepr Group, will also join the discussions.

“The surge in cargo volumes and passenger numbers across many of the world’s airports is testament to heightened business and consumer confidence, at least in the short term,” said Angela Gittens, Director General, ACI World.

“The world’s airports continue to be a vital link in the economic multiplier effect that aviation provides and the role it plays as an enabler for global commerce is growing.

“Our work with TIACA will help our member airports continue to accommodate the demands on their capacity.”