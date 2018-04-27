TIACA launches cargo service quality tool for forwarders

Miami, FL — TIACA has launched a pilot of its new online Cargo Service Quality (CSQ) tool, allowing forwarders to rate and review the service quality they receive at participating hubs.

Fifteen cargo terminals at airports including India’s Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport, Indonesia’s PT Jasa Angkasa Semestra, Hong Kong’s Asia Airfreight Terminal, and Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS) Ltd are amongst the first to trial the new scheme.

Other airports taking part in the pilot include India’s Chennai International Airport, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (Kolkata), with more airports around the world expected to join in the coming months.

“We are excited with the developments made in creating this tool which will benefit the shipper and every player in the air cargo supply chain,” said Sanjiv Edward, Chief Commercial Officer, Delhi International Airport, who is also leading the CSQ initiative.

“This initiative encourages collaboration between all the stakeholders and integrates the quality of service delivery throughout the entire global air cargo chain.”

“It will be very useful in understanding the requirements, expectations and areas of improvements identified by customers through this assessment tool.

“It will also provide an excellent opportunity for cargo terminals to demonstrate to their customers the level of cargo service quality they deliver.”

The tool incorporates a four-step process: Benchmarking, Assessment, Improvement, and Excellence – as a way of raising the cargo service standards.

Cargo terminals registered to take part in the pilot will be rated by forwarders on several factors including process, technology, facilities, regulators, and general airport infrastructure, amongst other variables.

“The CSQ tool will benefit the worldwide air cargo community by improving visibility and facilitating global standards, and TIACA is pleased to be at the forefront of such an exciting development,” said Steven Polmans, TIACA Vice Chair and Head of Cargo and Logistics at Brussels Airport Company, who backed the scheme.

The initiative aims to provide airports and cargo terminals with the business insight to optimize their investments and identify areas where processes and service delivery can be improved.

“With the launch of the pilot phase of our newest project, we look forward to facilitating process change that benefits all the airport stakeholders,” said Amar More, Director, Kale Logistics.

Participating terminals will also be able to access global performance data and establish relevant benchmark parameters based on, for example, their region and capacity.

The commercial launch of the tool is scheduled for June 2018.