Third shipping company invests in Traxens

A.P. Moller – Maersk Will Join Traxens

Marseille, France — Traxens announced that A.P. Moller – Maersk will be joining CMA CGM and MSC as a key shareholder and customer of Traxens.

Founded in 2012, Traxens has been developing solutions for the cargo logistics arena and has created an container monitoring and coordination solution. CMA CGM first invested in the startup in 2012 and was later joined in 2016 by MSC.

The agreement will see Maersk invest capital in Traxens, in which it will have similar shareholder rights as CMA CGM and MSC. Maersk also commits to order up to 50,000 Traxens devices, a similar order to those placed earlier by CMA CGM and MSC.

“Creating visibility into the condition and location of containerized cargo is bringing Maersk’s strategy to offer digital end-to-end solutions to life,” said Ingrid Uppelschoten Snelderwaard, Vice President, Head of Equipment, A.P. Moller – Maersk. “Having pioneered IoT-technology in our reefer fleet, we are excited to join Traxens and collaborate on the huge potential within connected containers. With this investment we look forward to working with key industry players to advance a leading solution within connected products and technologies for high value cargo, while ensuring customer choice through interoperability and open standards.”

Added Jacques Delort, General Manager of Traxens,: “We are delighted to welcome Maersk among our backers alongside CMA CGM and MSC. Having three of the world’s largest shipping companies now supporting us, this will help accelerate our international development and contribute to our solution becoming a global market standard for the entire supply chain.”

According to Traxens, its solution addresses key challenges in the shipping industry faced by both vessel owners and cargo owners. With the combination of telematics and smart data processing, vessel owners can control costs and develop more agile business problem solving, while cargo owners can easily keep track of their containers, bringing improved business processes and decision-making capabilities.