THE Alliance unveils expanded service network for 2020

Hamburg, Germany – The members of THE Alliance, Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming are happy to welcome Hyundai Merchant Marine as a new core member of THE Alliance. With the FMC acceptance of HMM membership, THE Alliance offers an upgraded product package and it will be launched around April 1st, 2020. Based on the existing comprehensive network of THE Alliance, the newly enhanced product package will offer increasing frequency particularly from South East Asia, as well as new direct port coverage and improved transit times.

The upgraded service package includes: