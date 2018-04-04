TFI acquires Normandin Transit

Montreal, QC — TFI International Inc. announced it has acquired Normandin Transit Inc. Based in Napierville, Quebec, Normandin has grown rapidly since its founding in 1988 by focusing on the transportation of less-than-truckload and full truckload freight shipments to and from any U.S. or Canadian destination. Normandin operates a young fleet of over 300 tractors and 1,000 trailers.

Normandin will continue to be led by Danielle and André Normandin and will operate as a standalone business unit within TFI’s Less-Than-Truckload operating segment.

“Danielle and André have built an impressive company. The acquisition of Normandin strengthens our position in the important cross-border market and will allow us to even better serve our customers,” stated Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International. “We are excited about the growth opportunities ahead and see Normandin as a strong fit with our current operations.”