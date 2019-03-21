TCA awards Fleet Safety Award to Bison Transport

Las Vegas, NV – For the ninth consecutive year, Winnipeg’s Bison Transport has been named the grand prize winner for the large carrier category in the Truckload Carriers Association’s annual Fleet Safety Awards.

The awards recognize carriers that display an unrivaled commitment to safety. Divisional winners were selected earlier and were divided into six categories based on miles driven. Division winners were then invited to compete for one of two grand prizes — one for carriers with total annual mileage less than 25 million miles and one for mileage more than 25 million miles. The grand prize winners were announced at the TCA’s annual awards dinner on March 12.

“Our large carrier winner has a safety program that exudes excellence through its team spirit of culture and of caring,” said Mandy Graham of Great West Casualty, who presented the award. “Furthermore, this carrier’s dedication to driver retention through coaching and professional development is the key to its success.”

Garth Pitzel, director of safety and driver development at Bison, accepted the award saying, “On behalf of our executive team and all of drivers and contractors, I’d like to thank the TCA, and Great West Casualty for their continued support and sponsorship of these awards. As a business, we’re very fortunate that all of our people believe and support our culture of safety.”

After this win, Bison has now won this award 12 times total, since it was introduced in 2003.

The grand prize winner in the small carrier category was Grand Island Express.

According to Graham, who presented the award, Grand Island Express won the honor as it has completely eliminated preventable rear-end collisions thanks in part to ongoing training, coaching, and technology.