Taskforce brings together leading software, equipment and service providers in the ocean supply chain

Shanghai, China — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, together with Microsoft China, the technology partner of ZPMC, terminal equipment manufacturer ZPMC and global infrastructure advisory firm Moffatt & Nichol, announced the formation of a joint taskforce to explore opportunities and turnkey automation solutions. Bringing together industry-leading software, equipment and services, the non-exclusive team aims to deliver a single, integrated solution to initiate future terminal automation projects, as well as optimize and/or automate existing terminal infrastructures and systems, providing faster pathways to improved productivity, safety and sustainability as a result.

The taskforce members gathered on November 7 at ZPMC’s Smart Terminal Solutions Forum in Shanghai to outline the approach.

With the global automated container terminal market expected to grow 25 percent by 2021 (according to research from Technavio), there is a significant need to support terminals as they work to achieve excellence in various phases of automation. The exploratory taskforce provides best-of-breed elements to a solution which would comprehensively address the industry’s most complex automation readiness and optimization problems cost effectively, and with minimal risk. Customers could benefit from the collaboration of the following:

Navis: With the world’s leading market share of terminal operating solutions, customers have access to a range of Navis solutions and services, including the N4 terminal system and the XVELA cloud-based collaboration platform for terminal operators and ocean carriers.

ZPMC: Serving as the general integrator, ZPMC provides turnkey solutions that span planning, simulation, equipment, logistics, warehousing, software, system commissioning, operation and maintenance.

Microsoft: With the world leading technology in cloud computing, IoT, AI and big data, leveraging Navis and Moffatt & Nichol’s solutions and services, Microsoft China is helping ZPMC provide intelligent solutions for port customers, and facilitating ZPMC’s strategic transformation into a provider of digital port services.

Moffatt & Nichol: With more than 650 employees in 36 offices in 7 countries, Moffatt & Nichol is a global infrastructure advisory firm, offering services that include automated container terminal planning and simulation. As a member of the joint exploratory team, the company will provide strategic, integrated planning and design solutions for customers.

“The joint taskforce consisting of members from Navis, ZPMC, Microsoft China, and Moffatt Nichol has the potential to further extend Navis’ footprint and involvement in a majority of the world’s automated projects, including sites that are just getting started, as well as those like QQCTN on the cutting edge of terminal innovation. While much has been achieved to date, our experience tells us that the collective industry as a whole still faces challenges ahead in order to achieve the full potential offered by automation,” said Mark Welles, VP and General Manager, Asia Pacific, of Navis. “We are proud to join the team, standing united with other top leaders in the field to provide smart solutions for our customers, and at the same time, reinforce our commitment to PartnerShipping for Performance as a member of the greater ocean supply chain.”

“Partnering with joint taskforce members, supported by the China Communications Construction Company which has abundant terminal construction experience, as well as investment and financing platforms and the “Belt and Road Initiative”, ZPMC, as the provider of Smart Terminal One-stop Solution, will help more operators achieve automation”, said Zhang Jian, VP of ZPMC. “On this basis, we will promote the intelligent development of the whole industry together.”

“Enterprises around the world, across various industries, especially traditional industries like manufacturing and shipping, are facing both opportunities and challenges brought by digital transformation that are powered by technological advancements in IoT, big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence,” said Yen Tseng, General Manager of Microsoft China Enterprise & Partner Group in Greater China Region. “As a leading technology provider, Microsoft is cooperating with leading partners in bringing the best-in-class technologies, platforms and services to further accelerate customers’ digital transformation. We are proud to join the team as a testimony of our mutual cooperation.”

“In combination with our other team members, Moffatt & Nichol, as a leader in master planning, designing, and integrating automated container terminals, looks forward to providing clients with all of the key pieces to successfully deliver a state-of-the-art automated container terminal,” said Ashebir Jacob, Vice President, Moffatt & Nichol. “With Navis, ZPMC, and Microsoft, we bring together automated terminal solutions as leaders in the industry.”