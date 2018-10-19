TACF18: Chapman Freeborn expands presence in Canada

Toronto, ON — The Chapman Freeborn group has launched a new partnership with Canadian company GTA Air Solutions to further enhance both companies’ reach in the cargo charter market. The deal was signed at the TIACA Air Cargo Forum held in Tornoto.

The new agreement has been established to give Canadian customers enhanced access to international charter solutions, while further strengthening Chapman Freeborn’s existing coverage in North America.

As Chapman Freeborn’s representative in the Canadian market, GTA will give local clients access to cargo charter services on a global basis — from heavy and outsize shipments in support of Canada’s energy and mining industries to time-critical movements of automotive cargo and pharmaceuticals.

Additionally, regular updates of availability of Chapman Freeborn’s subsidiary company, Magma Aviation’s fleet of B747-400F aircraft will be shared with Canadian forwarders.

GTA will also promote Chapman Freeborn’s specialist on board courier (OBC) division which offers comprehensive hand-carry solutions for time-critical shipments worldwide via its three global hubs on a 24-hour basis.

Headed by CEO and chairman Mario D’Urso, Mississauga-based GTA Air Solutions brings a wealth of air cargo expertise and long-term relationships to the partnership. In an aviation career spanning 20 years, Mario D’Urso has established and grown several successful companies, including GTAdnata World Cargo – the leading cargo and ground handling operations provider in the heart of Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Joining Mario D’Urso in the management of GTA Air Solutions is chief operating officer Brian Potvin, a highly-experienced professional with 13 years in the industry. Before joining the GTA group in 2016, he spent eight years with Kelowna Flightcraft working as a pilot and later heading business development and sales.

Russi Batliwala, CEO of Chapman Freeborn, said: “Through this partnership, Canadian customers will have greater choice and access to a wider range of charter products than before. GTA is a business with its roots firmly in Canada, and they are ideally placed to help us extend our reach in this market. We’ve been impressed by their ambition, the strength of their relationships and the level of customer service they provide.”

Mario D’Urso, CEO and Chairman of GTA Air Solutions, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Chapman Freeborn, a fantastic company which has been at the forefront of the charter industry for over 45 years. We see huge potential in marketing their services in the Canadian market.”