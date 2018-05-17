T.S. Lines boosts its refrigerated capacity 

Singapore — As part of a significant expansion of its overall refrigerated capacity dedicated to serving intra-Asia trade, Taiwan’s T.S. Lines Ltd. has purchased 1,000 Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE container refrigeration units. The shipping line’s refrigerated capacity will increase by about 24 percent, enabling T.S. Lines to accommodate growth of perishable and other refrigerated trade in lanes it serves.

“We commend T.S. Lines for its continued development of and investment in its refrigerated business,” said Willy Yeo, director of marketing, global container refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “The shipping line has long specified Carrier Transicold container refrigeration units for its fleet, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue serving its needs with our popular PrimeLINE unit, which has led the industry in sales for the past 10 years.”

High cooling capacity and rapid pulldown are particularly important to T.S. Lines for quickly cooling sensitive cargoes such as the tropical fruit durian, which produces large amounts of respiration heat and is often loaded hot.

Equipped with a digital scroll compressor, the PrimeLINE unit is ideally suited to meet these demands, with a reputation for energy efficiency and a value proposition that includes tight temperature control, high air-flow performance and excellent cost of ownership.

The PrimeLINE units are being installed on a combination of 40-foot high-cube containers and 20-foot containers. T.S. Lines uses Carrier Transicold refrigeration units exclusively and specifies the PrimeLINE model based on a number of factors, including its customers’ preference, Carrier Transicold sales and service support, and the unit’s proven reliability and overall performance.

A top-20 shipping line, T.S. Lines was established in 2001 and has offered refrigerated service for more than 12 years. T.S. Lines is committed to renewing its fleet with updated equipment to maintain a high level of customer service.