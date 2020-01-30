Sylvie Vachon to retire after 30 years at MPA

Montreal, QC — The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announced that Sylvie Vachon has decided to retire in 2020 after 30 years of service, including 11 years as president and CEO of the MPA.

“I make this decision with a sense that I, together with my team, have contributed to a major shift and implemented structuring projects for both the Port of Montreal and our economy,” said Vachon. “Our extensive container terminal project in Contrecoeur, which reached important milestones in 2019, will take other key steps in 2020 to carry out the project. I believe the time is right for someone else to take the helm and chart the next course in the long history of the Port, whose future is more than promising.”

“On behalf of the members of the MPA Board of Directors, I would like to salute the great leadership of Sylvie Vachon. Under her leadership, the Port has enjoyed remarkable growth and benefited from sound management and a significant revitalization of its infrastructure. She leaves in place a stable and healthy organization with an experienced and committed team ready to continue the work. On behalf of the Board and all employees, I would like to thank Sylvie for her vision, her determination and her ability to rally everyone for the benefit of the importers and exporters who use the Port every day,” added Marie-Claude Boisvert, chair of the MPA Board of Directors.

“To carry out great projects, you need a great team,” said Vachon. “I would like to thank all the employees and the many partners of the Port with whom I have had the pleasure and privilege of working over the years, and without whom the Port would not be what it is today.”