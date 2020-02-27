Swissport and Descartes expand real-time tracking network

Waterloo, ON — Descartes Systems announced that Switzerland’s Swissport International, the largest airport ground services and air cargo handling agent worldwide, is deploying Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) readers at all 115 of its cargo warehouses.

The deployment significantly expands the network used to provide airlines with real-time tracking of international mail, parcel and cargo shipments via the Descartes Core Unit Load Device (ULD) Tracking solution.

“Our cooperation with Descartes and the introduction of global ULD tracking at our cargo warehouses creates added value for our customers and drives the digital transformation of the cargo supply chain and the industry,” said Hendrik Leyssens, Swissport’s Vice President Global Cargo Operations.

Descartes Core ULD Tracking helps air carriers and their partners automate freight tracking, increase operating efficiencies and improve asset management by providing real-time visibility of air shipments bundled into a single ULD container or pallet. Shipments can be tracked whether in the air or on the ground via the Descartes Core BLE network, part of the Descartes Global Logistics Network. In addition to location, other sensor-based information such as precise temperature, movement (e.g., shock, acceleration and orientation) and humidity can be monitored. Innovative new tags that support smoke and fire detection, light sensing, and doorway ingress/egress are also in development. This data, combined with forecasting of asset location requirements, helps carriers reduce ULD fleet losses, better match capacity with ULD inventory, and reduce the unnecessary costs associated with misplaced equipment or the requirement to lease additional ULDs.

“We’re pleased to work with Swissport to increase the value of its warehouse network and the overall reach of BLE-enabled tracking locations worldwide,” said Scott Sangster, Vice President – Global Logistics Network at Descartes. “Descartes is dedicated to delivering proven innovations in IoT and real-time network technology that help make the movement of air cargo smarter and more efficient.”