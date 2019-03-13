Sweden approves test run for autonomous truck on public road

In November Einride and DB Schenker initiated the first installation of an autonomous, all-electric truck or “T-pod” at a DB Schenker facility in Jönköping, Sweden. It was the first commercial installation of its kind in the world.

Last week Swedish Transport Agency and Einride conducted a so-called Site Acceptance Test (SAT) — a test under real-world conditions — at the facility in Jönköping. The government agency concluded that the T-pod is able operate in accordance with Swedish traffic regulations. On March 11, Einride’s application to expand the pilot to a public road was approved.

“Autonomous trucks will become increasingly important for the logistics sector. Together with Einride, we are now able to introduce autonomous, fully electric trucks to a continuous flow on a public road — a milestone in the transition to the transport system of tomorrow,” said Jochen Thewes, CEO of DB Schenker.

“Heavy road transport is responsible for a substantial part of global CO2 emissions. The pilot in Jönköping is a small but important step towards a sustainable transport system. The permit from the Swedish Transport Agency is an important testimonial to the safety of the solution,” said Robert Falck, CEO and founder of Einride.

Daily transport between a warehouse and a terminal will commence during spring.

The permit applies to a short distance on a public road within an industrial area — between a warehouse and a terminal — where traffic speeds are typically low. The permit is valid until December 31, 2020.