Survey reveals compliance challenges for dangerous goods

Chicago, IL — Labelmaster announced the results of its annual 2019 Global Dangerous Goods Confidence Outlook. Sponsored by Labelmaster, International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Hazardous Cargo Bulletin, the fourth annual survey was conducted to gain insight into how organizations around the globe approach DG shipping and handling, and the challenges they face. Findings were presented at the 2019 Dangerous Goods Symposium in Chicago, IL. (2018 survey results)
“The growth of ecommerce and the evolution of supply chain has made moving dangerous goods in a safe and compliant manner more important than ever,” said Robert Finn, vice president, Labelmaster. “Unfortunately, several key gaps exist within organizations’ processes and infrastructure that make maintaining a compliant and reliable hazmat supply chain challenging.”
The survey results found that DG pros around the globe continue to find compliance challenging and time-consuming and desire additional support from their companies in order to better ensure compliance, support future operational needs and gain greater business value from the supply chain. Overall, budget constraints, lack of adequate technology, lack of senior-level executive risk awareness and resource constraints all contribute to this feeling. According to the survey:
Gaps in the Supply Chain
The lack of confidence many DG pros have in their organization’s supply chains is, in part, the result of specific gaps within their operations and infrastructure. These gaps include: their ability to handle growing reverse logistics needs, access to complete and reliable master data, technology with adequate DG functionality, and compliance of their partners and carriers.
Finn added, “Companies view DG management and compliance differently, which directly impacts their level of investment and, ultimately, their ability to ensure compliance across their entire organization and adapt to changing operational needs. As a result, many organizations lack the resources needed to meet their current supply chain needs, and few have the budget and infrastructure necessary to support future requirements. In order to successfully navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic hazmat supply chain landscape, organizations need to think of compliance beyond simply a mandate and the threat of a fine, and recognize how it can be a competitive advantage that drives revenue, improves supply chain performance, reduces risk and enables better customer service.”
Have your say: