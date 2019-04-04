Surface Transportation Summit annouces keynote speaker

Toronto, ON — One of Canada’s most influential marketers will headline this year’s Surface Transportation Summit, delivering the keynote address, at the annual event being held on October 16.

For over twenty years, Max Valiquette has been at the forefront of what’s now, what’s new, and what’s next. Anointed by Marketing Magazine as one of Canada’s “most influential Marketers,” Max has worked with some of the biggest companies in the world to help them transform their organizations, their businesses, and their brands. He is an award-winning marketer and market researcher; an author; a broadcaster; and a journalist who relishes engaging with audiences. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called him a “don’t miss” speaker.

Max’s entrepreneurial drive led him to found Youthography, the ground-breaking Millennial Marketing company. He is currently the Head of Planning for Publicis Toronto, the lead office of Canada’s biggest ad agency.

Over the course of his career, Max has worked on brands including Nike, Budweiser, Coca-Cola and everything in between. He won multiple awards for the ground-breaking anti-smoking campaign Stupid.ca; and acts as an advisor for various charitable organizations and techspace start-ups. Max also sat on the Board of the Canada Media Fund, Canada’s largest single cultural endowment, for three years helping to transition it towards a more digital future.

When he’s not on stage, Max is on Entertainment Tonight or MTV talking about popular culture; speaking to the Wall Street Journal or NPR about organizational transformation or innovation; or writing about marketing and branding for Strategy and hosting their Agency of the Year awards.

Max’s presentations are filled with information and insights, actionable recommendations for your audience, extremely engaging entertainment, and customized content. His favourite thing in the world – after his family and the 1994 Montreal Expos – is to connect with an audience and help them learn, transform, and prosper.

For more information: https://www.surfacetransportationsummit.com/