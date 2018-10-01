Supply chain technologies highlight findings from 2019 Third-Party Logistics Study

Nashville, TN — In an era where technology is continuing to migrate consumer spending habits online and away from brick-and-mortar stores, the newly released 2019 Third-Party Logistics Study (#3PLStudy) highlights how supply chains are also going digital and using science to keep pace.
The publication, available at www.3PLStudy.com, is created and supported by Infosys Consulting, Penn State University, Penske Logistics and Korn Ferry.
Here are a few notable findings from the report, released at the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) EDGE conference:
Ken Toombs, global head of Infosys Consulting stated, “The last mile in the world of logistics has quickly become one of the most mission-critical areas for shippers to address, as issues that occur here have major impact on brand perception, reputation and customer satisfaction. A mix of enhanced data along with emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, can play a key role in meeting the ever-increasing demands of today’s enterprise customers.”
Joe Carlier, senior vice president of global sales for Penske Logistics, stated the following in reference to supply chain shifts that come in a market of tightening capacity: “When there is no capacity, those conversations change. Today the focus is on maximizing utilization and resources as they are becoming more limited and moving products to the end user in the most economical way.”
Meredith Moot, principal at Korn Ferry, suggested that change is the only constant in the supply chain today. “The continuous transformation of the supply chain due to technology, regulations or other factors only exacerbates the talent challenges in an already tight labor market. Whether you’re looking for an innovation leader or a frontline employee, you have to think about attracting, retaining and training talent to build your workforce in a new, dynamic way.”
Since 1996, this study has documented the transformation of the third-party logistics industry. Dr. C. John Langley, clinical professor, supply chain information systems and director of development, Center for Supply Chain Research at Smeal College of Business at The Pennsylvania State University, initiated this study to capture and measure this evolving industry. As part of this year’s survey process, the study recorded over 650 respondents. The 2019 study, as well as an archive of previous publications, is available at www.3PLStudy.com.
