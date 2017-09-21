Supply Chain Forward theme kicking off Cargo Logistics Canada

Vancouver, BC —The 5th Cargo Logistics Canada Expo + Conference program is live and open for registration in anticipation of North America’s largest Multimodal show that returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre, Feb. 6-8, 2018, where it will operate under its first-ever theme, and keystone of the show: Supply Chain Forward.

“We appreciate that our Priority Shippers are responsible for complex logistical networks in a time of ever-evolving best practices as the future is coming at us with a wide variety of ideas and solutions that will be featured, discussed at the show” said Peter Hurme, Programming Director for Cargo Logistics Canada.

“Therefore CLC18, the biggest Multimodal Expo in North America, is looking innovatively forward to help better connect these crucial dots for the range of supply chain professionals who attend our conference and exhibition,” said Hurme.

“Overall, our goal is for attendees from all over Canada, North America, and internationally to Connect with stakeholders, customers, vendors, and peers; Generate ideas, conversations, connections; and for them to Advance personally, professionally,” Hurme said.

Keynote addresses at CLC18 will include Craig Richmond, President & CEO of Canada’s second largest airport, the Vancouver Airport Authority (YVR); Jack Mahoney, President of Maersk Canada, who will be joined by other Multimodal leaders for a lunch keynote roundtable, and Lucia Pinheiro, President of DAMCO Canada, one of the world’s largest third party logistics providers, who will participate in a fireside-chat style lunch keynote for a wide-ranging, compelling discussion.

A significant new feature of the show will be the robust Multimodal Summit that will offer more depth and breadth to the air, ocean, surface logistics components.

Many of CLC’s Priority Shipper attendees, who attend CLC as part of a special program curated for them, either book multiple modes of freight transport, or use certain modes with more frequency; not to mention their use of distribution/warehousing, and technology.

Other featured CLC18 speakers will include:

Brian Best, Director, Warehousing & Distribution, London Drugs Limited who will participate on the Priority Shippers Roundtable and bring the distribution/warehousing logistics perspective to this important, high-level discussion between cargo owners

Jim Hourigan, Chief Supply Chain Officer, BuildDirect Technologies will present the interesting case of his company – an eCommerce retailer that runs counter to the Amazon approach. BuildDirect recognized the need to re-configure its national warehousing and delivery network using “moneyball” principals to translate data into a distribution strategy that enabled the setup of a complex home delivery network.

Joy Nott, President and CEO, Canadian Association of Importers and Exporters (I.E.Canada) & Daniel Ujczo, Of Counsel and Cross-Border Business Development Director, Dickinson Wright PLLC and Principal, Canada-US S.A.G.E Group will be joined by other thought leaders and experts representing diverse, yet complementary perspectives in the featured opening showfloor plenary: Supply Chain Forward – Canada, the Trading Nation.

Mark Hong, Vice President, North America Surface Transportation, C.H. Robinson & Bob Voltmann,President, Transportation Intermediaries Associations (TIA), will be also be joined by other industry leaders in the 3PL sector for the Day 2 opening showfloor plenary to discuss that important sector’s issues, challenges, opportunities – all with a forward-looking perspective.

Joanne Tognarelli, Director, International Financing Guarantees Export Development Bank of Canada will participate in a fast-paced session that will help importers, exporters, manufacturers, and other supply chain stakeholders learn how supply chain finance solutions can support the physical movement of cargo.

Popular, returning summits include:

Distribution Logistics Summit: The distribution, warehousing, and materials handling component to CLC will take a big leap forward in 2018 with its own dedicated Main Stage on the showfloor, and a larger exhibition footprint dedicated to Canada’s only show that is focused on this key function of the supply chain.

Shippers Summit: The customer is king, and we will be pleased to feature content on a second dedicated Main Stage on the showfloor aimed at, and with participation from, those who book, and control the movement, storage, and distribution of freight – representing retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, food, agriculture, raw materials, pharma, and more. The CLC Priority Shipper Pass program that brought over 300 cargo owners to CLC17, will return with more shippers, and even more benefits for them in 2018.

Commodities & Cold Chain Summit: Bulk, breakbulk, cold chain commodities and food is once again the focus of this special summit.

