Supply Chain Forward theme kicking off Cargo Logistics Canada

Vancouver, BC —The 5th Cargo Logistics Canada Expo + Conference program is live and open for registration in anticipation of North America’s largest Multimodal show that returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre, Feb. 6-8, 2018, where it will operate under its first-ever theme, and keystone of the show: Supply Chain Forward.
“We appreciate that our Priority Shippers are responsible for complex logistical networks in a time of ever-evolving best practices as the future is coming at us with a wide variety of ideas and solutions that will be featured, discussed at the show” said Peter Hurme, Programming Director for Cargo Logistics Canada.
“Therefore CLC18, the biggest Multimodal Expo in North America, is looking innovatively forward to help better connect these crucial dots for the range of supply chain professionals who attend our conference and exhibition,” said Hurme.
“Overall, our goal is for attendees from all over Canada, North America, and internationally to Connect with stakeholders, customers, vendors, and peers; Generate ideas, conversations, connections; and for them to Advance personally, professionally,” Hurme said.
Keynote addresses at CLC18 will include Craig Richmond, President & CEO of Canada’s second largest airport, the Vancouver Airport Authority (YVR); Jack Mahoney, President of Maersk Canada, who will be joined by other Multimodal leaders for a lunch keynote roundtable, and Lucia Pinheiro, President of DAMCO Canada, one of the world’s largest third party logistics providers, who will participate in a fireside-chat style lunch keynote for a wide-ranging, compelling discussion.
A significant new feature of the show will be the robust Multimodal Summit that will offer more depth and breadth to the air, ocean, surface logistics components.
Many of CLC’s Priority Shipper attendees, who attend CLC as part of a special program curated for them, either book multiple modes of freight transport, or use certain modes with more frequency; not to mention their use of distribution/warehousing, and technology.
