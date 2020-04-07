Summary of government help available to businesses during COVID-19

The Canada Emergency Business Account and loan programs listed are part of the government’s Business Credit Availability Program (BCAP) of $65 billion in direct lending to small and medium-sized businesses. The BCAP will be administered by Export Development Canada (EDC) and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC ), with loans co-ordinated through banks or other financial institutions. Full details are forthcoming.

No limit exists for BCAP support to a single business.

Support for business owners during COVID-19 include:

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy

75% of wages of the first $58,700 normally earned by employees, up to $847/week

No overall limit

Reduced by any amounts received under the temporary 10% wage subsidy

Taxable income

Retroactive from March 15 to June 6

Includes individuals, taxable corporations and partnerships with a monthly revenue drop of at least 30% year over year

Apply through CRA’s My Business Account portal as well as a web-based application

Temporary wage subsidy for employers

10% of wages, up to a max of $1,375 per employee and $25,000 per employer

Associated CCPCs aren’t required to share the max subsidy of $25,000

Taxable income

March 18 to June 19

Includes individuals, partnerships and corporations eligible for the small business deduction

No need to apply

Employers reduce their payroll remittances of income tax by the amount of the subsidy. More information here.

Work-sharing program (provides EI benefits to workers with reduced hours, helping avoid layoffs)

Extended to 76 weeks from 38

March 15, 2020, to March 14, 2021

Any sector or industry

The business must have been in operation for one year (instead of the usual two)

Submit applications to Service Canada 10 calendar days prior to the requested start date (instead of the usual 30). More information here.

Canada Emergency Business Account

Loans of up to $40,000

No interest for the first year, according to the BDC website, but several banks are extending the period to Dec. 31, 2022

Loan forgiveness of 25% if repaid on or before Dec. 31, 2022

Available mid-April

Employers with $50K to $1M in payroll

With your current financial institution

Loan Guarantee for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Up to $6.25M in new operating credit and cash-flow term loans

Available mid-April

Credit-worthy businesses whose activities fall within the EDC’s mandate

With your current financial institution

Co-lending Program for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Up to $6.25M for operational cash-flow requirements

Commercial interest rate

10-year repayment

Available mid-April

Credit-worthy businesses whose activities fall within the BDC’s mandate

With your current financial institution

In addition to the measures in the table, businesses can defer to Sept. 1 taxes that become owing on or after March 18. GST payment and customs duties are extended to June 30. The CRA says it won’t contact small or medium businesses regarding post-assessment income tax and GST/HST audits for the next month.

Farmers can receive credit through Farm Credit Canada, and those with loans due from the Advance Payment Program on or before April 30 have an additional six months to pay.

