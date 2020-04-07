Summary of government help available to businesses during COVID-19

The federal government is rolling out a massive aid package for businesses affected by COVID-19, including billions in wage subsidies and credit.
A guide to the aid package for businesses affected by COVID-19, has been produced by Advisor’s Edge, a Newcom Media publication. (See the table below for a summary of the programs available to business owners during the pandemic.)
The Canada Emergency Business Account and loan programs listed are part of the government’s Business Credit Availability Program (BCAP) of $65 billion in direct lending to small and medium-sized businesses. The BCAP will be administered by Export Development Canada (EDC) and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC ), with loans co-ordinated through banks or other financial institutions. Full details are forthcoming.
No limit exists for BCAP support to a single business.
Support for business owners during COVID-19 include:
Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy
Temporary wage subsidy for employers
Work-sharing program (provides EI benefits to workers with reduced hours, helping avoid layoffs)
Canada Emergency Business Account
Loan Guarantee for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Co-lending Program for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
In addition to the measures in the table, businesses can defer to Sept. 1 taxes that become owing on or after March 18. GST payment and customs duties are extended to June 30. The CRA says it won’t contact small or medium businesses regarding post-assessment income tax and GST/HST audits for the next month.
Farmers can receive credit through Farm Credit Canada, and those with loans due from the Advance Payment Program on or before April 30 have an additional six months to pay.
