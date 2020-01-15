StreetScooter provides electric vans and charging infrastructure for Amazon

Munich, Germany — Amazon has ordered 40 StreetScooter Work Box electric vans which will be deployed at its distribution center in Munich Daglfing. Complementing the vehicle order, StreetScooter has also installed 60 charging stations at the Amazon site.

“We were very delighted that Amazon turned to StreetScooter for a climate-friendly delivery solution as well as our proven charging infrastructure expertise,” said Jörg Sommer, CEO of StreetScooter GmbH.

“Amazon is committed to achieving the Paris agreement targets ten years ahead of schedule — in 2040 instead of 2050 — so we are collaborating with a number of different partners developing new technologies and helping promote a carbon-neutral economy,” explained Adam Elman, Senior Lead Sustainability, Amazon Europe. “We look forward to working with StreetScooter and using their expertise to add additional electric vehicles and charging stations to our network and achieve carbon-neutral delivery operations.”

StreetScooter’s “Made in Germany” e-vans not only proved their ability to handle the heavy demands of last-mile delivery, but scored points for economy and ROI as well. According to Jörg Sommer, StreetScooter performs better in total cost of ownership after just a few years as compared to conventional combustion-engine vehicles.