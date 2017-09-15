SPARX, Volga-Dnepr partner on Canada air cargo service

Toronto, ON – SPARX logistics announced that it has signed an agreement of cooperation with Volga-Dnepr Unique Air Cargo (VD UAC), the world’s largest air cargo service provider. On an annual basis, VD UAC carries over 60,000 tons of cargo to more than 80 countries worldwide. SPARX, one of the fastest growing 3PL’s in the global market, embodies the concept of “boutique logisticians,” creating highly customized, technology-driven solutions for a wide range of industries.

Effective immediately, SPARX is offering an expanded range of air services to and from Canada, including: