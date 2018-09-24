Sparx launches weekly LCL service from France to Canada

Toronto, ON — Sparx logistics announced the launch of a weekly less-than-container (LCL) program linking France to Canada. The new service, which will depart from Le Havre and port in Montréal, includes multiple consolidated containers per week and is accessible from all parts of France and to all parts of Canada.

“This new LCL service is unique,” commented David Pupco, President Canada. “A large amount of cargo moves between France and Canada by air and sea, but there are not many cost-efficient options for small shipments. Our service is open to direct importers and exporters, as well as co-loaders.”

The SPARX end-to-end LCL service includes: