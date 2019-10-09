Six men face 63 charges after robbing a truck with $7 million of cargo

Toronto, ON – Police west of Toronto say they’ve made a series of arrests after a truck carrying nearly $7 million worth of electronics was hijacked in March.

Peel Regional Police say six men were involved in the robbery, which took place in Brampton, Ont.

Investigators determined that two of the men were able to stop the truck and drive it to an industrial plaza, where they shifted the goods to another truck they then used to escape.

Police say the suspects, all of whom are from the Greater Toronto Area, were arrested after a joint investigation with departments in Halton Region and Barrie, Ont., as well as the Canada Border Services Agency.

The six men face 63 charges in total, including robbery, kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle and use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

Police say the accused have made multiple court appearances through August and September.