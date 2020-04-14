Short sea shipper’s struggles during COVID-19 could shut down supplies to NL

A shipping company that delivers half of all freight to Newfoundland says it may not be able to continue operations, due the impact of COVID-19.

Oceanex says the pandemic is cutting into its revenue and it has requested a federal subsidy to continue delivering an essential service.

Oceanex — which runs weekly trips from Montreal and Halifax to St. John’s — says it is losing millions a week due to a drop in volumes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just can’t continue,” said Sid Hynes, the company’s executive chairman told CBC News. “It’s costing us $5 million a week to operate and we are about $2 million short.”

Hynes said the company almost certainly will have to cancel one of its weekly trips from Montreal, tie up that boat and lay people off.

He said the other Montreal trip and the weekly Halifax-to-St. John’s run also may have to stop if Oceanex can’t get federal financial support.

“It’s getting progressively worse. It’s not getting better,” Hyne said. “This past week was worse than the previous week.”

Seamus O’Regan, MP for St. John’s South-Mount Pearl said talks with Oceanex began four weeks ago and continue. He added: “It’s way too important so we’ll make sure it gets done.”

On Tuesday, provincial Justice Minister Andrew Parsons posted on Twitter that the situation is not as dire as reported, and Crown corporation Marine Atlantic can handle increased cargo.

Parsons wrote there is no need for hoarding or fear because of the news.

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie, who leads the official Opposition, says federal and provincial governments should outline their plans to ensure a secure supply chain of food to the island.