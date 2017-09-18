Shippers tell Feds they are at the mercy of rail carriers

OTTAWA — According to an article in the National Post, shippers contend that Canadian rail carriers should be forced to publicize certain internal shipping data, a legislative change they say would vastly improve the bargaining power of captive shippers in remote areas.

Teck Resources Ltd., a Vancouver-based metals and mining giant, told a federal committee this week that “rail service failures” has been costing the company anywhere between $50 million and $200 million over 18-month periods during the past decade. The company is Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.’s largest rail customer, and one of Canada’s biggest rail users.

“Perennial rail service challenges have impacted our competitiveness, our national supply chain’s long-term economic sustainability and Canada’s global reputation as a trading nation,” the company wrote in its briefing to the committee reviewing Bill C-49, the government’s modernization of the Transportation Act.

The sentiment was echoed by other mining, agriculture and forestry companies, at committee meetings in Ottawa this week.

