Shippers get exemption to noise bylaws in Ontario to make off-peak deliveries

Toronto, ON — The Ontario government moved to ensure the delivery of goods to businesses and consumers by introducing measures that would inject flexibility into the supply chain by postponing municipal noise bylaws and other local delivery restrictions to allow for off-peak deliveries.

According to the government, the Municipal Emergency Act, 2020 will ensure that for the near future, the delivery of goods isn’t impacted by municipal noise by-laws that may unintentionally be impeding such deliveries when they are most urgently needed.

“These changes will assist in getting goods to market in a more expeditious manner. Our government wants to do everything we can to help connect distribution centres with grocery stores and pharmacies to replenish empty shelves more quickly,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.”

According to the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA), while the trucking industry is always prepared to move freight at any time, often local by-laws prevent this practice at night or during certain hours.

“Premier Ford and his cabinet colleagues are leaving no stone unturned in the fight against COVID-19. This is another example of how the government is working with the OTA to explore all avenues that would make it easier for the hard-working men and women in the trucking industry to deliver the much-needed goods during this crisis,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski. “This off-peak delivery measure is a piece of the puzzle during these challenging times.

The OTA said it is encouraging shippers to work closely with carriers on off-peak deliveries where possible. “While this practice could require shippers and receivers to provide staff during off-peak hours, it is also far more advantageous to all parties to do deliveries at night where social interaction is less frequent and distancing practices can be better implemented.”