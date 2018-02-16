Service allows Canadian e-commerce retailers to ship to China

Toronto, ON — Delivery Net announced that it is partnering with SF Express, China’s leading logistics service provider and a highly regarded player in the express delivery and logistics industry.

Delivery Net, a logistics service provider with a large network of sales representatives in Canada, is now partnering with SF Express to offer express delivery services for businesses who want to ship parcels from Canada to Asia. This allows both B2B and B2C e-commerce retailers in Canada to send parcels to recipients in Asia, with delivery times as fast as 4 days. Canadian e-commerce retailers will now be able to ship packages to the following destinations: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Delivery Net will leverage its wide network and deep understanding of e-commerce companies in Canada, while SF Express will leverage its advantages in cross-border logistics, China customs clearance, and last mile delivery capabilities in China. Together, the two parties will be able to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end B2C solution for cross-border e-commerce merchants and retail companies in Canada.

“Our growing company is constantly looking for new ways to create more efficient shipping solutions for cross-border e-commerce companies,” said Ken Kavanagh, president of Delivery Net. “This affordable, trackable parcel delivery service provides Canadian businesses with unique access to the Chinese market, giving merchants peace of mind when it comes to dealing with Chinese customs regulations, duties, and taxes. SF Express has unparalleled reach in the greater China region and its extensive last-mile delivery capabilities will enable our customers to deliver packages to even the most remote destinations.”

Johnson Cheng, Head of New Country Development at SF Express adds that “We are excited to partner with Delivery Net as its extensive network of sales representatives will enable us to extend our reach throughout Canada, a new but increasingly important market with many local consumer brands that appeal to Chinese cross-border e-commerce consumers. We hope that this partnership can develop into a long-lasting relationship in which the both of us can benefit from growing trade ties and cross-border e-commerce between Canada and China.”

China is the world’s largest market for e-commerce, accounting for over 40 per cent of total global e-commerce spending. Its appetite for high-quality foreign products continues to grow in tandem with its rapidly growing middle class segment. In recent years, many Chinese consumers have begun to shift their attention towards more premium overseas products, which are perceived to be more unique and of higher quality. Currently, popular categories include apparel & footwear, food & health, beauty, and maternity/baby products.

As a leading express delivery provider that is renowned in the industry for its superior customer service, SF Express understands Chinese consumers well and works hard to meet their demands for full track-and-trace transparency, especially for cross-border purchases. With Delivery Net’s expertise in the Canadian e-commerce industry, both companies will strive to provide seamless shipping solutions for B2B, B2C and eCommerce shippers targeting Chinese customers.