Seko Logistics opens new gateway facility in Chicago

Chicago, IL — Seko Logistics has opened a global gateway in Chicago, tripling the size of its hub following its acquisition in January of GoodShip International, the Chicago-headquartered customs broker and freight forwarder. The new Seko Chicago facility will be a cross border ecommerce parcel processing hub for its growing international, domestic and returns parcel solutions.

Consolidating its Chicago operation into a major new facility is in anticipation of a three-fold growth in business in the region in 2019 and will future-proof Seko’s operations in the Midwest. The 103,000 sq. ft. facility combines 17 dock and ramp doors and a five-high pallet racking storage system. CTPAT- and Indirect Air Carrier-certified, the warehouse is full secured with electronic entry and hi-res security monitoring cameras covering the exterior and interior of the property. All-electric equipment inside the building also ensures its optimum environmental efficiency. The facility will include both a clean room for medical devices and a temperature control section to enhance its White Glove and Omni-Channel Logistics capabilities as well, respectively.

The Chicago gateway houses all of Seko’s contract logistics, air and ocean freight forwarding and cross-dock operations, white glove and value-added forwarding services alongside the customs brokerage and compliance capabilities expertise used by Seko’s rapidly-growing client portfolio.

James Gagne, President and CEO, Seko Logistics said: “This latest investment in another gateway hub and proximity to the airport is driven by the needs of customers who have chosen SEKO to deliver global solutions. Chicago joins other key cities across our international network where we are bringing all of our global capabilities together under one roof and follows SEKO’s expansion in other major cities such as Los Angeles, New York, London, Hong Kong and Amsterdam. Our fast-growing Global Own Gateway Markets with a combination of people, process, infrastructure, network and technology investment will weaponize and bolster our local strategic partners to deliver for our clients combining our global presence with local expertise and excellence.”

Rick Lee, COO Americas for SEKO Logistics added, “The acquisition of GoodShip International in Chicago has accelerated SEKO’s own growth in the Midwest with additional depth in our value-added freight forwarding services. We are expanding faster in the market where we started than at any time in our 43-year history and are putting the infrastructure in place to stay ahead of this demand, particularly for our cross-border solutions, which are enabling US businesses to rapidly enter and grow in new international markets. This is now our flagship facility in the United States and we look forward to continuing our expansion of Omni-Channel Logistics, White Glove and Value-Added Freight Forwarding facilities here and around the globe.”