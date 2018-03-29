Seaway begins 60th navigation season

St. Catharines, ON — The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation marked the opening of the Seaway’s 60th navigation season today, with the transit of the newly built Algoma Niagara through Lock 3 on the Welland Canal. State-of-the-art ships such as the Algoma Niagara serve as a key part of the supply chain serving to bolster the competitiveness of North American industry. Over 227,000 jobs are supported by cargo moving over the Great Lakes / Seaway System.

Terence Bowles, President and CEO of The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC), noted in his opening address that 2018 marked both the 60th navigation season for the waterway and the 20th anniversary of the SLSMC. Created in 1998 as a not-for-profit corporation, the SLSMC succeeded the former St. Lawrence Seaway Authority.

“We are very pleased to celebrate 20 years of progress” said Terence Bowles. “Since 1998, the SLSMC has worked collectively with its partners to reinforce the Seaway’s competitiveness as a vital transportation artery. From being the first inland waterway in North America to implement AIS in 2003 which enables the precise monitoring of ship locations by satellite, to the recent completion of our Hands-Free Mooring system which was recognized by the OECD as a great example of innovation, the SLSMC has been at the forefront of progress within the marine industry. Our modernization program, including Hands-Free Mooring, brings about the greatest advancements in Seaway operations since its inception 60 years ago.”

The SLSMC has also invested over $1 billion in asset maintenance, renewing many parts of the infrastructure that date back to 1959 in the Montreal-Lake Ontario section, and back to 1932 in the Welland Canal section. Some of the most dramatic changes have taken place within the Welland Canal, including a series of tie-ups walls that were recently rebuilt, representing an investment of $100 million. “Our steadfast commitment to maintenance and asset renewal enables the St. Lawrence Seaway to uphold its excellent record of system reliability, consistently registering above 99% year-after-year” said Terence Bowles.

Craig H. Middlebrook, Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, congratulated the SLSMC on its anniversary. “The close collaboration between the two Seaway corporations has been a model of binational cooperation,” noted Mr. Middlebrook. “For the past twenty years, we have been fortunate to work with exceptional leaders and partners at the SLSMC, beginning with Guy Veronneau, his successor Dick Corfe, and presently, Terence Bowles. We look forward to continuing to build on the tremendous progress we have made together for our two countries and for the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway region.”

The Algoma Niagara is part of a multi-billion dollar fleet renewal program undertaken by shipowners who frequent the St. Lawrence Seaway, underlining the industry’s strong degree of confidence in the future of the waterway. As the most energy efficient means of moving cargo with the lowest carbon footprint, these newly built ships play an important role in supporting both economic growth and enhanced trade in a highly sustainable manner.

The Seaway’s modernization program coupled with the marine industry’s fleet renewal positions the waterway as a highly competitive transportation system. “As we enter the 60th navigation season, the Seaway has the capacity to double its current tonnage within its existing locks and channels” said Terence Bowles. “The stage has been set for a St. Lawrence Seaway that will effectively serve its stakeholders for decades to come, with strong advancements in efficiency, safety, and flexibility to respond to varying market conditions.”