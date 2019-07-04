Seaspan unveils marine simulator facility

North Vancouver, BC — Seaspan Marine Transportation unveiled its new state-of-the-art Marine Simulator Facility. This world-class facility—the first and only of its kind in North America—is the cornerstone of Seaspan Marine’s $6.5-million, multi-year safety and training program first announced in May of 2018.

This world-class training program has been developed in collaboration with SeaWays Global, the international standard bearer in tug training, simulation, auditing and assessments. As part of this multimillion-dollar agreement, Seaspan Marine and SeaWays have developed a customized, first-of-its-kind training program aimed at ship docking and ship assists in our ports.

“The Marine Simulator Facility is first and foremost an investment in our people, who have been safely navigating B.C.’s water ways for over 130 years,” said Frank Butzelaar, Chief Executive Officer, Seaspan. “Marine The simulator training will continue to elevate the competency of our mariners while increasing the safety and efficiency of our operations”

The new marine simulators are a key component of this training program. The facility provides advanced educational opportunities for Seaspan Marine mariners, giving them access to continuous, real-time training. The simulator training will set a new industry benchmark for safety training, environmental performance and operational efficiency.

The two fully-enclosed simulators feature 17 computers and 12 displays, providing a floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree environmental visual that completely immerses trainees in real-world scenarios. The result of these, and other specialized features, is a completely interactive and dynamic educational environment.

The Marine Simulator Facility is the first and only of its kind in North America