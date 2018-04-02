Scott Smith named CTA chairman

Toronto, ON — The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has named Scott Smith its chairman.

Smith is president and CEO of JD Smith, and was elected chairman at the CTA’s annual spring board meeting.

JD Smith is a family trucking firm that turns 100 this year, and Smith has been a longtime supporter of the CTA and the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA). He served the OTA as chairman from 2004 to 2006.

In his acceptance speech at the CTA board, Smith acknowledged the leadership of past chair Gene Orlick of Orlick Transportation in Calgary.

“We all benefited from his common sense, patience, sincerity and sense of humor,” said Smith.

Smith credited his father and grandfather for instilling in him the loyalty and dedication toward industry associations – a tradition he is proud to continue.

“They were insistent that in an industry as fragmented as trucking, it needs to find a common voice and that any efforts you expend in participating in your industry advocacy is a responsibility to be taken very seriously,” Smith said.

As chairman, Smith said he wants to see through many of the safety, labor, and environmental initiatives the CTA is working on, including the nationwide implementation of an electronic logging device mandate. The driver shortage will also be among his priorities. Smith also indicated he wants to see closer relationships between carriers to find solutions to issues that face the industry as a whole.

“We need to get emerging leaders more involved at the national level and help foster and facilitate actions that make us relevant to the next generation of leaders in our industry,” said Smith.