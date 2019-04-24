SCMA partners with U.S. association to collaborate on global supply chain solutions

Toronto, ON and Chicago, IL — The Canadian and U.S. supply chain associations announced they have joined forces to provide organizations with expanded resources to further optimize their supply chains.

The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) and the Supply Chain Management Association (SCMA) have entered a collaborative partnership that will bring expanded resources for companies looking to optimize their supply chains.

ASCM, the largest nonprofit association for supply chain, connects companies around the world to the newest thought leadership on all aspects of supply chain. SCMA is the voice of Canada’s end-to-end supply chain profession, representing and serving more than 7,000 professionals across the country as well as the wider supply chain community. This collaboration opportunity will enable distribution of each other’s product offerings, development of joint training programs for Global 2000 and Fortune 1000 companies, participation and establishment of joint events, and combined thought leadership and publications.

“With global multi-tiered supply chains becoming increasingly complex, companies are more challenged than ever to keep up with the latest research and thought leadership available,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “This partnership with SCMA recognizes their unique Canadian position and is exemplary of our commitment to build and grow a global network of alliances and collaborations that ultimately make it easier for organizations to find the resources they need to invest in their supply chains.”

“We are working hard to elevate our profession as a critical driver of Canada’s economy, supporting the community with the latest knowledge to enable Canadian supply chain professionals to be global leaders,” said SCMA President and CEO Christian Buhagiar. “Partnering with ASCM is indicative of our goal to build constructive and collaborative relationships that will help us to shape Canada’s supply chain workplace of the future and to lead supply chain innovation.”