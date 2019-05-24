SCMA honours CN with supply chain award

Toronto, ON and Montreal, QC — The Supply Chain Management Association (SCMA) announced that CN is the recipient of its first ‘Nation Builder’ award. The award commemorates SCMA’s 100th anniversary and recognizes the historical and future importance of building supply chains to building Canada.

“The 100th anniversary of SCMA served as the catalyst for this award, but the selection of CN was guided by the company’s unrivaled legacy of economic and innovative contributions to building Canada’s supply chain infrastructure,” said Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO, SCMA. “As beautiful as our country is, the variety of terrains and population density pose unique challenges for the safe, secure movement and tracking of goods and raw materials. Without leading edge infrastructure, the integrity of Canada’s supply chains is compromised and Canada’s positioning in global trade is at risk. CN has and continues to provide the investments and leadership needed to ensure that Canada is recognized for having one of the safest supply chains in the world.”

“On behalf of all CN railroaders, I am honoured to have CN recognized with the SCMA’s Nation Builder Award,” said JJ Ruest, President and CEO, CN. “As with SCMA, this year marks our centennial, and while we are proud of the company’s heritage, our focus is on the future of the supply chain and how we can play an active role in movin Canada’s natural resources and our customers’ goods to market safely and efficiently. We are focusing on investing in infrastructure, technology and solutions to increase our role in Canadian supply chain and across our international markets.”

The Nation Builder award will be presented to CN at a special luncheon on May 30 in Montreal.