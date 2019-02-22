SCMA Fellow Award recipients announced

Toronto, ON — The Supply Chain Management Association (SCMA) announced that Madeleine Paquin, president and CEO of Logistec and Robert Wiebe, CAO for Loblaw Companies are the recipients of the association’s SCMA Fellow Award.

“In this, the 100th anniversary of the Association, I am especially honoured to recognize our 2019 SCMA Fellows for their visionary and inspiring leadership,” said Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO, SCMA. “Madeleine Paquin and Robert Wiebe personify excellence in supply chain leadership, having consistently embraced change and innovation to propel their companies, the profession and our Canadian economy. They are true leaders who have set the standard in our profession and who are paving the way for future Canadian leaders in supply chain.”

SCMA Fellow Award: Madeleine Paquin

In nominating Ms. Paquin for the SCMA Fellow Award, Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM, said: “Her exceptional contribution to the advancement of innovative programs for the marine industry and the supply chain, such as our organization, CargoM, demonstrates her commitment. Indeed, Ms. Paquin was one of the founders of CargoM, the metropolitan cluster of logistics and transportation of Montreal. Along with influencers from our sector, such as Sylvie Vachon, CEO of the Port of Montreal, Ms. Paquin has been actively involved in creating this collaborative platform, bringing together Greater Montreal’s leading freight and logistics stakeholders around common objectives to support the growth of this key sector of the city.”

Madeleine Paquin, C.M., has been President and CEO of Logistec Corporation since 1996. LOGISTEC offers specialized industrial services at more than 37 North American ports and 61 terminals, marine transportation to the Canadian Arctic and environmental services. Prior to becoming President and CEO of LOGISTEC, she held various positions in the marine sector.

Ms. Paquin is currently a member of the board of directors for Air Canada and has held directorships with such prominent companies as Sun Life Canada, Canadian Pacific Railway and Les Aéroports de Montréal.

She has served on the board or on committees for several maritime and trade associations and is a member of the Quebec Advisory Council on the Economy and Innovation.

Winner of numerous awards, Ms. Paquin was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2017 for her role in leading innovation in supply chain practices and environmental protection. That same year, she was inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame.

“It is an honour to accept this award on behalf of my team. This recognition means a tremendous amount to all of us at LOGISTEC. We are proud to have an active role in supporting solid supply chains. But even more importantly, it is an endorsement of the positive impact of our collective work in empowering the Canadian economy,” said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO, LOGISTEC.

SCMA Fellow Award: Robert Wiebe

Galen G. Weston, Executive Chairman of Loblaw Companies Limited, endorsed Mr. Wiebe’s nomination, saying, “I truly count Rob among a tight and impressive list of those who have helped build our century-old company. His contributions over the past three decades have helped Loblaw become a modern, future-ready organization with a supply chain and record of decision making that has truly stood the test of time.” He added, “To state the obvious, as Canada’s largest retailer, our supply chain is our lifeline. It speaks volumes that two generations of our family-run business have relied on Rob’s counsel and good management to keep that lifeline running.”

Mr. Wiebe first joined Loblaw in 1984 as a part-time order assembler, and in 2017, was appointed Chief Administrative Officer for Loblaw Companies Limited, responsible for supply chain, information technology, central store operations and merchandising, enterprise business process management and the enterprise procurement group.

Mr. Wiebe has shown his dedication to the profession in many ways at Loblaw: He created the Loblaw 50 in 5 Program, which provides training to future supply chain leaders, and the Women in Supply Chain Conference and Committee, designed to increase the number of women in supply chain at Loblaw at all levels.

A strong supporter of corporate responsibility programs at Loblaw, Mr. Wiebe has been instrumental in initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint within the supply chain industry through the support to technology advancements.

“I am honoured to receive this award, which is a direct reflection of the impact my team has had on supply chain logistics in Canada. Over the years, we’ve revitalized one of Canada’s largest and most complex networks – one that in some way impacts millions of Canadians every day. I’m proud of all that we’ve achieved, and all that this award signifies,” said Robert Wiebe, Chief Administrative Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited.

SCMA will celebrate the achievements of Ms. Paquin and Mr. Wiebe at the Fellow Awards Gala Dinner during the SCMA National Conference in Montreal on May 30, 2019.