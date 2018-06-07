Schulich School of Business to launch Master of Supply Chain Management degree program

Toronto, ON — The Schulich School of Business at York University announced the launch of a new Master of Supply Chain Management degree program—the first of its kind in Canada. The program, which begins in May 2019, is unique in that it may be taken full-time in 12 months or on a part-time basis by working professionals for completion in as little as two years.

The Master of Supply Chain Management (MSCM) degree program is specifically designed to prepare graduates of business, economics, science, and engineering degree programs to quickly advance in senior supply chain management roles. The Program will be of interest both to new graduates and those already working in related roles within industry and the public sector, including those working in emergency response and the Canadian military. Working professionals who enroll as part-time students will be able to complete the program in two years. Schulich BBA and iBBA graduates are eligible for advanced standing in the MSCM program, enabling full-time students to complete the program in two four-month terms, rather than three terms. The School will begin accepting applications for the new program in July 2018.

“The Schulich Master of Supply Chain Management degree program will uniquely equip students with the industry knowledge and leadership skills they need to effectively manage continuous change and advance their careers in supply chain management,” said David Johnston, Program Director and Professor of Operations Management and Information Systems at Schulich. “Graduates of Schulich’s Master of Supply Chain Management program will hold industry-recognized certification in a field that is in high demand by industry employers. The potential for rewarding and well-paying careers, in Canada and around the world, for graduates of this program is great.”

“The Schulich School of Business is a top-rated global graduate business school and the faculty teaching in this program bring world-class experience and expertise to all aspects of supply chain management,” said Dezsö J. Horváth, Dean of the Schulich School.

Throughout three consecutive terms of full-time study, Master of Supply Chain Management students will build their knowledge of purchasing, logistics, operations management, customer service, manufacturing, international trade, and business analytics. The academic curriculum will be strengthened by experience-based, collaborative learning opportunities, including a major integrative consulting project where students will work with organizations to help analyze, solve and implement solutions to their real-world supply chain management problems.

Master of Supply Chain Management students will graduate from the program with cross-functional skills in marketing, accounting/finance, business communication and teamwork skills, as well as creative thinking and research skills. They will also benefit from the opportunity to develop ongoing professional relationships with their classmates, members of Schulich’s extensive global alumni network and professional supply chain associations.

Prospective Master of Supply Chain Management students will be invited to attend the Program’s future launch event, which will provide an opportunity to network with faculty and other prospective students as well as with Schulich alumni. For more information about the Schulich Master of Supply Chain Management program, please visit: http://schulich.yorku.ca/programs/mscm/.