Schneider launches intermodal service in US Midwest

Green Bay, WI — Schneider began offering intermodal services at the CSX Indianapolis ramp. This new intermodal ramp service provides shippers in the central/southern Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky and Cincinnati markets with a more cost-competitive transportation option to eastern markets.

Eastbound freight will travel from Indianapolis to North Bergen, New Jersey, and Worcester, Massachusetts. Each lane operates six days per week and offers eastbound two- to three-day transit times, competitive with truckload transit time. Inbound freight will travel from North Bergen, New Jersey, to Indianapolis.

“Customers are excited to experience our expanding intermodal service with CSX through its Indianapolis ramp,” says Jim Filter, senior vice president and general manager of Schneider’s Intermodal division. “This is a new option for shippers to reliably move loads at transit times competitive to truckload. We’re also confident this will provide cost-competitive intermodal service to the region, as eastbound freight will not have to be drayed to Chicago.”

With the addition of the Indianapolis ramp, Schneider now offers intermodal service to more than 40 ramps throughout North America.