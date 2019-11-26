Schneider launches instant load booking feature for third party carriers 

Green Bay, WI — Schneider has launched an automated tool that enables third party carriers to instantly book loads with the click of a button.

“Schneider invests heavily in data science and transportation technology to provide streamlined opportunities, ultimately delivering a better experience for our shippers and carriers,” said Erin Van Zeeland, group senior vice president of Schneider Logistics Services. “Automated load booking offers a seamless, transparent experience for carriers and their drivers to maximize their time actually moving freight and booking revenue.”

Qualified carriers can access the feature on Load My Truck, Schneider’s free online load board within SchneiderCarriers.com. Schneider recently announced expanding its automated load booking functionality on TruckStop.com and Trucker Tools, which have enabled the capability on their platforms. Through this digital tender process, carriers search for loads online, book them with the click of a button and accept a rate confirmation through their platform of choice.

“Load My Truck has been a great tool to help in the booking of freight for our trucks,” said Drew Gray at Mercer Transportation. “We are able to pull the necessary details to offer loads out to our fleet, and if they are interested, they can book the load immediately.”