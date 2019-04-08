Schneider invests in commpany-owned intermodal equipment

Green Bay, WI —Schneider has completed its conversion to a company-owned and managed chassis fleet last year, and continues to invest in company-owned equipment including intermodal chassis, containers and tractors.

The company added more than 4,200 intermodal containers in 2018, bringing its total to 22,200 – a 24 percent increase year over year. The containers – combined with the corresponding number of company chassis to maintain a private fleet – allow Schneider to provide truck-like service in the intermodal segment. In a world of tight capacity, shippers and drivers are experiencing the benefits of Schneider’s company-owned intermodal equipment.

“Investing in reliable company-owned equipment means we don’t have to rely on equipment pools and, as a result, we have offered a better experience to our customers and dray drivers,” says Jim Filter, senior vice president and general manager of Schneider’s Intermodal division. “With Schneider-owned chassis, drivers experience less downtime due to their easy access and low maintenance needs. Investing in the equipment space delivers a win-win for drivers and shippers.”

Benefits and productivity gains that shippers and drivers are experiencing as a result of Schneider’s company-owned intermodal equipment investments include: