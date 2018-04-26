Schneider completes intermodal chassis network implementation

Green Bay,WI — Schneider announced it has completed its conversion to a company-owned and managed chassis fleet by purchasing more than 15,000 Intermodal container chassis over the last four years. The new equipment is another in a series of investments and improvements that Schneider, a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, is deploying to deliver truck-like service in the intermodal segment. The company began implementing its program in 2014 to ensure access to lightweight, quality chassis when and where shippers and drivers needed them.

“We began investing in chassis because we realized we could deliver a better experience to our customers and dray drivers by controlling our own assets,” says Jim Filter, senior vice president and general manager of Schneider’s Intermodal division. “The shared chassis pool that carriers often use creates significant delays for drivers, primarily at the ramp or when experiencing a breakdown on the road. When there isn’t an available chassis, the container is grounded. When one becomes available from the pool, they are often older, heavier and fraught with mechanical problems.”

Establishing a company-owned chassis fleet means shippers can now work with an asset-based Intermodal provider that has complete control of its company-owned and maintained equipment, along with professional company drivers.

Benefits and productivity gains resulting from the completion of Schneider’s chassis conversion include:

Consistent and cost-efficient shipping: The weight of all Schneider chassis are the same, so the shipper knows how much weight they can haul with every load. In addition, the lightweight design of Schneider’s new chassis allows customers to secure more product in each load – providing a capacity increase of 5 percent – for a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly freight move.

Increased availability: The demand for chassis in shared pools often outstrips supply, as recently experienced in the Chicago market. Schneider’s equipment increases supply and allows the company to precisely match the number of customer orders to equipment availability.

Decreased downtime and improved reliability: Schneider's high-quality chassis and complete control over the maintenance of those chassis allows the company to maintain, identify issues and make repairs before they turn into critical breakdowns and costly delays.

Improved service and load acceptance: Available and reliable chassis have already led to increased productivity, which has improved driver retention and dray capacity availability.

Enhanced safety: Consistent with Schneider's number-one core value of Safety First, and Always, the company's maintenance control over the assets also ensures all Schneider chassis are well maintained.

“With the Schneider chassis, shippers can expect fewer delays and greater efficiency, as we’ve supplied plenty of chassis at each ramp location,” says Filter. “We even created our own technology that tracks utilization, turn time and location, so we can ensure there is the right number of chassis at every ramp and we can keep shippers’ freight moving.”

In addition, Schneider plans to add intermodal containers to its network, as well as drivers, chassis and tractors to support shippers’ needs.