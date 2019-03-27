Schneider bulk division hits milestone

Green Bay, WI — Schneider is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its bulk division.

It entered the segment in 1969 with the acquisition of Kampo Transit, before renaming it Schneider Tank Lines. Schneider’s bulk division began by hauling milk and fuel on routes throughout Wisconsin. Its bulk fleet now operates right across North America.

“Achieving 50 years in bulk transportation is a significant accomplishment, and we’re very proud to be one of only a few carriers to hit that mark,” said Jason Howe, senior vice-president and general manager of Schneider’s bulk division. “Of course, we owe so much of our success and longevity to the customers who trust us to move their product and the incredible drivers who deliver it safely, time after time.”

The company claims to be the only carrier in the industry offering longhaul, local, regional, cross-border, dedicated and intermodal bulk services.

Schneider’s steadfast commitment to safety has been its hallmark throughout its history, says the company. It has implemented a variety of safety technology measures in its fleet, including electronic stability systems and collision mitigation technology. Bulk transport of chemicals is especially stringent in safety requirements, and Schneider consistently meets and exceeds all with driver training that is second to none.

“Schneider’s culture of ‘Safety First and Always’ plays a significant role in its enduring success,” said Lori Pavlish of the Dow Chemical Transportation Safety and Security Team. “Schneider Bulk displays a relentless commitment to safe transportation, and we look forward to continuing to work together to drive safety home.”

Schneider Bulk has also made significant investments in equipment and technologies over the years, it says. Early equipment such as aluminum trailers and vacuum trucks gave way to more cutting-edge technologies. Schneider currently operates stainless-steel trailers with both rear and belly unloads, rubber lining and varying compartment numbers, as well as intermodal bulk containers. Its Dedicated service offering also allows for the operation of metered trailers and other specialty equipment, with properly trained drivers based on each customer’s unique requirements.

Efficiency is maximized with the Schneider Planning Accelerator, which optimizes orders on the basis of timing, equipment and safety measures. These investments have been integral in allowing Schneider to meet increasing and varying customer capacity needs.

“We’ve always admired how Schneider is constantly seeking better ways to operate,” said John F. Cannon, vice president of regulatory and industry affairs for Wabash National. “Together, we look forward to building on this commitment of continuous improvement for another 50 years and beyond.”