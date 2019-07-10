Canadian Shipper

Ryder recognizes top carriers in North America

Miami, FL – Ryder System, Inc. announced its top carrier selections for the 22nd Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Award. The award recognizes U.S. and Canadian carriers for service quality and operational excellence based on a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, claims handling, customer service, technology applications, economic value, and innovation. Each year, Ryder manages a network of more than 3,000 carriers to help move $6.7 billion in freight purchased and/or executed on behalf of its customers.

“We count on our extensive carrier network to help keep our customers’ products moving reliably, efficiently, and safely,” said Dave Belter, Vice President and General Manager of Transportation Management for Ryder. “We’re proud to partner with industry-leading carriers that consistently exceed expectations for our customers.”

The Ryder Carrier Quality Award Recipients:

Category

Carrier
LTL National Carrier Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
LTL Inter-Regional Carrier Holland
LTL Regional Carrier Southeastern Freight Lines
Canadian TL Carrier Keltic Transportation Inc.
Canadian LTL Carrier Consolidated Fastfrate Inc.
Specialized Flatbed PI&I Motor Express Inc.
Oil and Gas Specialized Truckload Essential Logistics LLC
Canadian Oil & Gas Specialized Truckload Entrec Corporation
Intermodal RE Transportation Inc.
National Dry Van Mesilla Valley Transportation
Regional Dry Van Total Transportation of Mississippi
Temperature Controlled IWX Motor Freight
International Maritime Commerce Pilot Freight Services
Freight Forwarder Dachser

“It’s an honor to be recognized by a company that IWX has considered a valued partner for 13 years now,” said Jason Luna, IWX Motor Freight Director of Sales. “Over the years, we’ve expanded our relationship across business units, and we’ve worked together to navigate the ever-changing landscape of logistics within the U.S. and Mexico. Whether it’s dry freight, HAZMAT, tanker-endorsed, or temperature-controlled trucks, Ryder is a big piece of the puzzle that we’re always striving to complete.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a Carrier of the Year by Ryder,” said Marty Freeman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Old Dominion Freight Line. “Over the past 85 years, Old Dominion has been focused on going above and beyond for our customers. We know that our success comes from helping our customers keep their promises. Being recognized by Ryder reinforces that we are focused on the right things that truly matter to our customers.”

 

Vice President & General Manager of Ryder Transportation Management Dave Belter addresses packed house at 22nd Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards. Ryder recognized 14 U.S. and Canadian carriers for service quality and operational excellence at the event in Chicago on June 6, 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

