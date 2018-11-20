Ryder makes large commercial electric vehicle purchase

Miami, FL — Ryder System announced the largest commercial electric vehicle (EV) purchase in the United States, which enables broader adoption of commercial EV technology on a large scale.

Together with an order of 1,000 medium-duty electric panel vans by Chanje Energy Inc., Ryder and FedEx Corp. have now executed a truck leasing and preventive maintenance agreement primarily for Ryder’s ChoiceLease fleet. The purpose-built electric vehicles will be operated by FedEx Express for commercial and residential pick-up and delivery services in the U.S. The fleet is expected to be deployed throughout California over the next two years.

“With our focus on innovation and technology, combined with our entry into the EV market more than a year ago, we’ve made it easy for customers such as FedEx to adopt sustainable, advanced vehicle technologies,” says Dennis Cooke, President – Global Fleet Management Solutions for Ryder. “We continue to see broadening interest in EVs from businesses of various sizes and industries looking to outsource – especially in the final mile delivery space where a smaller, more environmentally-friendly vehicle is required.”

FedEx will have access to Ryder’s network of 800 facilities across North America to support its Chanje electric vehicle fleet, which will help maximize uptime, lower costs, and keep the FedEx fleet moving. Ryder is the exclusive sales channel, service, and warranty partner for Chanje and its medium-duty EVs, also providing truck leasing and preventive maintenance solutions to customers.

The Chanje all-electric large delivery style van is equipped to haul up to 6,000 pounds and up to 675 cubic feet of cargo, all with zero vehicle exhaust emissions and up to 150-mile range on a single charge. The Chanje EVs are configured to match the current shelving, specifications, and workflow that FedEx Express delivery drivers use today, without the emissions, noise, or maintenance associated with gas or diesel vehicles.

“Ryder is intently focused on emerging fleet technologies and works closely with new equipment manufacturers and technology providers,” says Chris Nordh, Ryder Senior Director of Advanced Vehicle Technology. “These actions enable the new equipment manufacturers and technology providers to springboard into the North American market and with Ryder there to ensure safe, high quality, and cost effective service, maintenance, and warranty for advanced vehicle technology solutions.”