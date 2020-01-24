Ryder Expands peer-to-peer sharing platform

Miami, FL — Ryder System announced the expansion of COOP by Ryder into South Florida. The truck sharing platform initially launched in Atlanta in March 2018, allows fleet owners to safely generate revenue by sharing idle trucks and trailers while providing a new source of rental vehicles from a network of trusted peers. The digital platform is now available in South Florida and expected to be available within the entire state before the end of the year.

“With close to half a million registered commercial vehicles in Florida and a richly diverse mix of businesses that experience seasonality, the South Florida market represents great opportunities for lenders and borrowers of trucks to connect on COOP to generate revenue from idle vehicles and move business forward,” said Rich Mohr, General Manager for COOP by Ryder. “In Atlanta, we witnessed plenty of success in 2018 where more than 300 companies in the metro area reaped the benefits of COOP and we’re confident this innovative service will be a value to businesses in Ryder’s home state of Florida. I would encourage businesses and fleet owners to explore the marketplace to learn how they can profit from their idle vehicles.”

South Florida is home to the Port of Miami, one of the top 10 ports in the U.S. and one of the world leading hubs for global commerce, leading to heightened transportation and trucking needs. The region is also experiencing major capacity constraints stemming from nationwide truck utilization pressure. Seasonality spikes in the area, especially around flower and tourism season, are also contributing to a need for available box trucks, semi-trucks, trailers and refrigerated vehicles in the region. COOP is part of the solution to these challenges.

“We could not be more excited to begin generating revenue from our company vehicles through COOP,” said Mario Allanic, operations manager at Brokers Cartage, a Miami-based transportation company that has a commercial fleet of dry and refrigerated vehicles. “We have seen the results of COOP in Georgia and are thrilled to join the platform. COOP is a great tool that makes a lot of sense for us in the South Florida market.”