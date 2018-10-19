Ryder expands last-mile delivery network in NA

Miami, FL — Ryder System, Inc. (announced the expansion of Ryder Last Mile, a home delivery and white-glove installation solution for big-and-bulky goods, in 11 North American markets. The expansion strengthens Ryder’s e-commerce fulfillment capabilities, reduces delivery timeframes, and now brings appliance delivery and installation to new markets.

“We’re getting closer to the consumer,” said Patrick Coughlin, vice president and general manager of Ryder Last Mile. “By expanding our existing locations and adding new facilities, we continue to position our customers to meet — and even exceed — the ever-growing demands of e-fulfillment and the increasing expectations of their customers.”

This latest expansion enables Ryder to stay ahead of the curve in today’s “now” economy, which is critical to the success of customers like Design Within Reach (DWR), a retailer of exclusive modern design.

“Ryder technology, transportation management, distribution management, and last-mile all provide consistent high-quality delivery services all across the country,” said Jerry Gable, DWR director of delivery experience. “Ryder provides a strategic partnership that supports the Design Within Reach client experience.”

Ryder is increasing the square footage at its last-mile fulfillment facilities located in Toronto, Atlanta, Ga., and Lathrop, Calif. The expansion also includes partnerships in eight strategically located U.S. cities. The Ryder e-fulfillment network now includes 136 facilities covering 95 per cent of the U.S. and Canada within a two-day timeframe. It also strengthens Ryder’s position as North America’s second largest last-mile provider of big-and-bulky goods, according to an independent audit conducted by global consulting agency Simon-Kucher.

“You hear all the time that success starts at the top, and it is no more accurate than at Ryder,” said Gable of DWR. “From the first meet-and-greet with the Ryder executives almost two years ago, what was most impressive was how much passion there was in the room. That remains a constant still today.”

To ensure seamless experience for customers like DWR, Ryder continues to invest heavily in visibility technology. RyderView allows customers to schedule and track orders with photo-capture digital proof-of-delivery, in order to facilitate an effective claims management program. The proprietary technology also has the ability to predict defects and exceptions, allowing Ryder to take preemptive action and work collaboratively with clients.