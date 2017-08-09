Ryder announces North American partnership with Maxon

Miami, FL — Ryder System, Inc. announced its new partnership with Maxon Lift Corporation, the leading manufacturer of truck and trailer liftgates in North America. This is the first time Maxon made the decision to outsource its warehousing function, recently tapping into five Ryder-operated warehouse facilities in California, Texas, Indiana, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, to span the country. Additionally, the family-owned business relies on Ryder to handle their transportation management, using Ryder’s Freight Management Group to plan and execute outbound shipping from their warehouses to their

“Ryder is a process-driven organization with a huge footprint,” said Anton Griessner, VP of Marketing and Business Development, Maxon. “Maxon has been able to tap into Ryder’s process stability and quality control, and we’ve learned a lot in the process.”

For many years, Maxon – which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary – was solely focused on producing made-to-order heavy duty liftgates for large fleets. A few years ago, that all changed when the company realized that there was an untapped market for light duty products. Understanding that this would require a different business model and significantly reduced lead time, Maxon knew it would need a third party logistics provider like Ryder to help make it possible.

“We needed to take the four-week lead time that we were so familiar with, and shorten it to two days for this product line,” said Mr. Griessner. “It’s impossible to accomplish a task like that on your own, especially from an economic standpoint. The expectation from the end-user and our distributors is that our lift gates will be available today and shipped out by tomorrow. Thanks to having the five Ryder regional warehouses located where they are, in the market regions we need, and having our lift gates available for delivery within 24 hours, we’ve been able to grow across all five regions. Without Ryder’s overwhelming support and streamlined communications, our light-duty liftgate line would not be experiencing month over month growth like it is.”

Ryder provides a seamless service level for Maxon that not only covers warehousing, but also outbound shipments. Ryder plans and executes loads for Maxon on a day-to-day basis and secures the most cost effective and time sensitive transportation solution for them.

“We are proud to be working with Maxon, which truly provides one of the best quality liftgates in North America,” said Steve Sensing, President of Global Supply Chain Solutions, Ryder. “At Ryder, we use their liftgates on many of our vehicles, so we can certainly attest to that. We are pleased to provide Maxon with a flexible solution that meets the growing demands of business-to-business fulfillment and transportation requirements. It’s quite an honor to be a part of their growth story.”