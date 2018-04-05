Ryder acquires e-commerce fulfillment provider

Miami, FL — Ryder System, Inc. announced it is strengthening its omni-channel fulfillment capabilities through the acquisition of all outstanding equity of MXD Group, an e-commerce fulfillment provider with a national network of facilities, including last mile capabilities. With this acquisition—completed on April 2, 2018, at a price of approximately $120 million—Ryder is now the second largest last mile delivery provider of big and bulky goods.

Ryder has acquired 109 MXD e-commerce fulfillment facilities across the U.S. and Canada, including 21 MXD-operated cross dock hubs, 16 dedicated operations, and a network of 72 third-party agent facilities. The acquisition also includes proprietary order management and visibility technology, which features real-time tracking and a customer service portal for rapid response and resolution. This significantly expands Ryder’s omni-channel fulfillment capabilities in two key areas:

Ryder e-Commerce Fulfillment — With the additional 109 facilities, Ryder’s network now includes 121 e-commerce hubs covering more than 95% of the U.S. and Canada within a two-day delivery timeframe. The network can serve any industry, as it can handle big and bulky products as well as small and large parcels.

Ryder Last Mile — A last mile solution for retailers and shippers of big and bulky products will include home delivery and white glove installation with multiple tiers of service and a network of carriers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“As many industries continue to be disrupted by the growth of e-commerce, Ryder remains at the forefront of helping our customers find new solutions,” said Robert Sanchez, Ryder Chairman & CEO. “This acquisition will enable many of the businesses we serve to better meet their customers’ demands, which are constantly and rapidly changing amid a heightened e-commerce era. The acquisition of MXD is one of several strategic investments we are making to overcome the disruptions we are seeing in the market today and to position Ryder for future growth.”

“This acquisition provides Ryder the opportunity to tap into an established network in the U.S. and Canada serving manufacturers, retailers, and their customers, who have come to expect rapid deliveries,” said Steve Sensing, Ryder President of Global Supply Chain Solutions. “E-fulfillment has become more critical to our customers than ever before, and with this new, expanded footprint, we’ll be better positioned to lead the charge in delivering a complete turnkey solution that not only includes warehousing, distribution, and transportation management, but also home delivery and white glove installation.”