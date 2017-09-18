Rosenau places large investment into CentrePort Canada

Winnipeg, MB. — Just a year after opening its first location at CentrePort Canada in Winnipeg, Rosenau Transport has invested in a significant expansion plan, moving to a much larger facility.

“As one of Western Canada’s largest regional carriers with 24 terminals, Rosenau recognized huge market potential when we initially opened a facility at CentrePort, which has led to our expansion at a much larger facility,” said Ken Rosenau, president of Rosenau. “Continuing to be located at CentrePort means we can leverage a geographically central location, access direct transportation infrastructure and tap into a highly skilled labor force to grow our business.”

Moving from a 5,000 sq.-ft. facility to 140,000 sq.-ft., Rosenau plans to grow its capacity and staff over the coming months, and now occupy half the building at CentrePort, which was formerly the Safeway distribution center.

“We are excited that the former Safeway distribution center has been repurposed and complements Rosenau’s significant expansion plans,” said Diane Gray, president and CEO of CentrePort Canada Inc. “Investing in an existing building has also allowed Rosenau to get up to operating speed quickly so they can continue to grow their business at North America’s largest inland port.”

Scott Gillingham, City of Winnipeg councilor for St. James – Brooklands – Weston, congratulated Rosenau on the expansion, and said the investment would impact the community for years to come.

“With some of Canada’s biggest trucking firms headquartered in Winnipeg, it’s natural to see companies like Rosenau invest in a larger presence at CentrePort,” said Gillingham, “a critical transportation center that continues to attract new business and create jobs.”

CentrePort has welcomed 51 new businesses since 2009 on approximately 300 acres (CentrePort is Manitoba’s 20,000-acre inland port and foreign trade zone), representing more than $300 million in new capital investments.