Rose Rocket integrates TMS with Geotab’s open platform

Toronto, ON — Transportation management system (TMS) provider Rose Rocket announced that its latest tracking and order management product will be available through an integration with Geotab.

According to Rose Rocket, with the use of Geotab’s software development kit, Rose Rocket’s TMS will integrate with the Geotab platform, leveraging both GPS and hours of service (HOS) data. This will allow trucking companies to offer their shippers the tools to track and trace loads while helping to manage their orders through a modern user interface.

“With this new solution, Rose Rocket is helping transform the order management experience by allowing the business-to-business market to have increased visibility into orders, ultimately helping to increase overall transparency for customers,” said Justin Baillie, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Rose Rocket. “This integration reinforces our commitment to helping trucking companies drive exponential value by enabling fleet owners to deliver real-time track and trace data to their customers.”

According to the statement, shippers can also log in and view an estimated time of arrival (ETA), helping to streamline yard-based operations at the destination, maximizing dock efficiency and decreasing driver waiting time.

“As a company dedicated to helping fleet owners and managers improve their productivity and safety, Geotab is proud to provide companies like Rose Rocket with the flexibility to integrate with our open APIs to create customizable and high-class solutions,” said Glenn Jamieson, vice president of Corporate Development at Geotab. “Through this open platform approach, Geotab is helping to enable current and future partners to access our robust and dynamic ecosystem around the globe.”

The integrated solution is now available in Canada and the U.S.