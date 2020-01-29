Rogers partners with Fleet Complete

Toronto, ON — Rogers Communications and Fleet Complete announced a strategic partnership to provide Canadian businesses with a full range of commercial fleet management and asset tracking solutions. This collaboration will deliver connected technologies, including vehicle and asset GPS tracking, to businesses that own and operate fleets across Canada and the United States.

“In partnership with Fleet Complete, Rogers is bringing Canadian businesses the latest in critical fleet management solutions,” says Dean Prevost, president, Rogers for Business. “With Fleet Complete’s innovative IoT platform, powered by Canada’s most trusted network, we are enabling fleet-owning businesses of all sizes to elevate the customer experience and use smart technologies to drive cost-effectiveness and improve safety.”

Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete said, “We are very excited to partner with Rogers, a leader in IoT, to bring leading-edge telematics solutions to more Canadian businesses. Together, we will deliver smart solutions to municipalities and bring new opportunities to the people they serve.”

Rogers Fleet Complete solutions are enabled by their LTE Cat M1 network (LTE-M), a Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network option for IoT customers. Leveraging Ericsson equipment, this LPWA network technology is a stepping stone in Rogers 5G network, which is starting to roll out in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal and will expand to over 20 more markets by the end of the year.