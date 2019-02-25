Rise of the megacity impacts supply chains: Ti

Bath, UK— A new report looks at the key trends shaping the global logistics market, including the impact of megacities on supply chains, innovation and technology, e-commerce, inventory centralization, clustering, global trade patterns and networks, outsourcing and Just-in-Case manufacturing.

With some big deals potentially in the pipeline for the year ahead, Transportation Intelligence’s (Ti) lastest report, Total Logistics 201,9 looks at industry consolidation and alternative growth strategies deployed in the market.

Brexit, Belt & Road and the US-China trade war provide opportunities and challenges for regional logistics. The report looks at these headline issues, as well as exploring the dynamics, trade and infrastructure across all major regions.

Similarly, the report looks at logistics on a market-by-market basis, providing further information on the characteristics and trends affecting individual segments.

It reveals the size and share of these markets on a global basis, covering all transport modes (road, rail, air, sea and inland waterway) in addition to markets such as freight forwarding, contract logistics, domestic/international parcels and mail logistics. Forecasts for certain markets are provided to 2023. The same level of detail is provided for Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

Quantitative Analyst at Ti, Andy Ralls, commented, “Ti expects the global market to be worth over €7 trillion by 2023, after growing at a CAGR of 4.6%. This is faster than expected global GDP growth, highlighting the market’s vital and increasingly important place in the global economy.”

Ti’s Head of Research and lead author of the report, Nick Bailey, commented, “The global economy is entering a crucial stage as economic headwinds and political resistance to the free trade principals that have underpinned global economic development weigh on growth. Logistics is vital in keeping goods and the global economy moving, and in many sectors it has evolved into a strategic tool for securing competitive advantage. Looking ahead, the importance of logistics as a differentiator, creating value and mitigating risk, is set to be a defining trend over the next five years.”