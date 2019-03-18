Rhenus acquires Canada’s Rodair Group

Berlin, Germany — The Rhenus Group has acquired the Canadian-based customized logistics solutions specialist Rodair, which has its headquarters in Toronto.

The core business activities at Rodair involve international freight forwarding, project logistics, courier, warehousing and distribution, 3PL services, and e-commerce solutions. Beside their headquarters in Toronto, the company founded in 1996 has offices in Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. One additional major focus lies in providing customs clearance including dedicated in-house teams in Toronto and Vancouver. Rodair’s customers mainly come from the fashion, retail, automotive, pharmaceutical and mining industries, which are defined as key market verticals.

“The acquisition of Rodair Group marks an important step for Rhenus in establishing a network in Canada. Rodair’s entrepreneurial and family oriented history and conviction to the same values will make an important contribution to the ongoing growth of the Rhenus Group. Combined with a strong focus on customer relations, we are gaining experienced employees with local expertise for the global operations of the Air & Ocean business unit at Rhenus Freight Logistics,” says Jörn Schmersahl, CEO Air & Ocean Americas.

Jeff Cullen, CEO of Rodair, adds, “Being integrated into the Rhenus Group enables us to become part of an entrepreneurial global enterprise with depth expertise and passion which offers us the best prospects for long-term and sustainable development. This investment in growth, people and technology also offers a wider range of individual opportunities to our employees and will also be for the benefit of our present and future customers.”