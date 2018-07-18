Registration is open for Fall CITT courses

Toronto, ON — CITT reminds those in industry interested in working towards their CITT-Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP) designation registration is currently ongoing for the fall semester of courses. The deadline and that the deadline to register is Friday, August 31.

Fall is typically CITT’s most popular semester for new students, and those who miss this deadline won’t be able to start a CITT course until the new year– so prospective students are advised to register immediately if they wish to earn the CCLP designation as quickly as possible.

Online registration for is available 24/7 at www.citt.ca/cclp

For more information, contact CITT at 416-363-5696 ext. 0 or info@citt.ca

